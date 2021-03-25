Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on March 25, 2021 at 6:38am

Last night, Routt rolled over Griggsville Perry to improve to 3-1 on the year. The score was 25-3, 25-10.

In other action, Triopia toppled Pleasant Hill in two, and Greenfield-Northwestern downed Nokomis in two sets.

Tonight on WEAI, we will have JHS at home to play Rochester in volleyball. Our pregame coverage starts at 7:15.

Around the area, North Greene plays at Brown County, West Central hosts GNW at Winchester, Triopia welcomes Griggsville Perry, Carrollton heads to Pleasant Hill, Rushville Industry welcomes Payson, Meredosia travels to Western, Porta/AC plays at Auburn, and South County is at Lincolnwood.

The JHS soccer team hosts Springfield.