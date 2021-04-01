Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on April 1, 2021 at 6:43am

Last night, South County blasted Greenview in two sets, West Hancock stopped Rushville Industry, Griggsville Perry fell to Calhoun, and North Greene lost to Brussels in three sets.

In football last night, Peoria Notre Dame slammed Southeast 55-6.

Tonight, Jacksonville plays volleyball at Normal U High.

Elsewhere, South County is at Morrisonville, Porta/AC heads for Pleasant Plains, New Berlin travels to Riverton, Brown County heads for Carrollton, North Greene welcomes Pittsfield, and GNW welcomes Pleasant Hill.