Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on April 8, 2021 at 6:44am

West Central won in Bluffs over Triopia last night 25-20, 25-15.

Elsewhere, New Berlin downed Pawnee in two sets, Brown County stopped Pittsfield in two, Calhoun beat North Greene in three sets and Glenwood knocked off Pleasant Plains in two sets.

The JHS soccer team fell to Rochester last night 2-1.

Tonight, WEAI heads to the Routt Dome where the Rockets welcomes West Central. The volleyball match pregame show begins about 7:15.

Elsewhere, JHS heads for Decatur Eisenhower, Pleasant Plains travels to Maroa Forsyth, South County is at Pawnee, Meredosia welcomes Pittsfield, Porta/AC brings in Williamsville, New Berlin will welcomes Athens, and North Greene plays at Pleasant Hill.