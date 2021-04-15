Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on April 15, 2021 at 6:36am

Last night in volleyball, Beardstown fell to Illini West in straight sets.

Tonight, Jacksonville is back at the JHS Bowl for more Central State Eight volleyball. JHS will play Decatur MacArthur. WEAI will carry the match, starting about 7.

Elsewhere, Routt is at Hart-Em, Triopia heads for Greenfield-Northwestern, Meredosia heads for Brussels, North Greene is at Greenview, South County welcomes Southwestern, Porta/AC welcomes North Mac, Carrollton heads for Griggsville Perry, Western welcomes Pleasant Hill, Pittsfield travels to Carrollton, Brown County hosts Payson, and Rushville Industry travels to West Hancock.Thursday Sportsd