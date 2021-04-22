Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on April 22, 2021 at 6:37am

On the volleyball court, Routt rolled Pleasant Hill 25-11, 25-8, Brown County edged West Central 25-21, 25-23, and Griggsville Perry lost to Payson.

Jacksonville lost in softball at Lincoln 11-0.

Tonight, we have Jacksonville’s final volleyball match of the year, a 6 PM match with Lanphier as part of the CS8 tournament at the JHS Bowl. WEAI will carry the match live, starting about 5:45 tonight.

Elsewhere, Pittsfield goes to Mendon Unity, Rushville Industry welcomes Southeastern, Brown County heads for Pleasant Hill, Triopia plays at Beardstown, GNW welcomes Edinburg, Porta/AC brings in Illini Central, and South County stays home to play Calvary.