Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on April 29, 2021 at 6:42am

Jacksonville rocked Rochester in baseball yesterday 12-0. JHS is 3-0 on the season.

Greenfield Northwestern downed Staunton 6-4, and Porta trimmed Tri City 13-7. In softball, Staunton downed Greenfield-Northwestern 19-3.

We’ve got high school baseball on WEAI this afternoon.Thursday

We open at Triopia, where the Trojans hosts Greenfield-Northwestern. The game is slated to begin about 4:30. We will be on the air about 4:10.

Elsewhere, JHS will hosts Taylorville at Champions Field, Beardstown goes to Quincy Notre Dame, New Berlin goes to Athens, and Porta/AC welcomes Williamsville.

In softball, Porta/AC welcomes Williamsville, New Berlin heads for Athens, and West Central plays at Barry.

The JHS girls’ soccer team hosts Rochester.