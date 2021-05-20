Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on May 20, 2021 at 6:46am

Triopia dropped West Central in WIVC baseball yesterday 2-0.

Jacksonville fell to U High 4-2. Elsewhere, Calhoun lost to Mendon Unity 5-1, and New Berlin knocked off Porta/AC in 9 innings.

In softball, JHS lost to U High 15-1, Porta/AC downed New Berlin 6-4, Beardstown held off Griggsville Perry 15-3, West Central defeated Triopia 11-3, and Brown County beat Liberty.

The JHS wrestling team defeated Decatur MacArthur and Springfield in Decatur.

This afternoon, Jacksonville plays host to two schools. JHS will finish its game with Southeast, ahead 2-0 after 2, and then meet Jerseyville at Future Champions Field. The broadcast start is at 2:50 this afternoon.

In other action, Triopia welcomes Carrollton, Porta/AC heads for Riverton, West Central welcomes Beardstown, North Greene goes to Lutheran, Brown County plays at Calhoun, Pittsfield travels to Payson, Western hosts Quincy Notre Dame, and Greenfield-Northwestern is at Pleasant Hill.

In softball, JHS goes to Southeast, Carrollton plays at Triopia, West Central plays host to Griggsville Perry, Porta/AC is on the road to Riverton, New Berlin has a road game at North Mac, Calhoun entertains Brown County, and GNW heads for Pleasant Hill.

The JHS girls’ soccer team plays at U High. The JHS boys’ tennis team hosts Glenwood.