Thursday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on May 27, 2021 at 6:48am

Jacksonville tripped Gillespie in baseball yesterday 16-5.

Routt slipped by Brown County in extra innings at Alumni Field 1-0. Routt then turned around and lost to Rochester at Future Champions later in the evening 11-2.

Elsewhere, PORTA shut out Beardstown 4-0.

In softball, New Berlin fell to Williamsville 16-6, and Carlinville slipped by North Mac 2-1.

This afternoon, weather permitting, we will be at Alumni Field where Routt will host Calhoun. The pre-game show begins at 4:10 on WEAI.

Around the area today, New Berlin heads to Maroa-Forsyth, Beardstown welcomes VIT, PORTA A/C hosts Pleasant Plains, Brown County goes to West Central, and Greenfield-Northwestern welcomes North Greene.

In softball, Routt stays home against Calhoun, West Central is at Brown County, Pleasant Plains travels to PORTA A/C, New Berlin is on the road at Maroa-Forsyth, Beardstown plays at VIT, North Greene plays at Greenfield-Northwestern, Carrollton is at home against Pleasant Hill, and Pittsfield heads to Barry to play Western.

The JHS wrestling team is at Jerseyville. The JHS girls’ track team runs at the Central State 8 conference meet in Rochester.