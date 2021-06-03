Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on June 3, 2021 at 6:41am

West Central advanced in post season baseball last night, stopping Lutheran 3-2.

Elsewhere, Calhoun held off North Greene easily 15-0, Pleasant Hill fell to Moweaqua A and M 15-0, Rushville Industry thumped Buffalo Tri City 14-1, Pittsfield thumped Riverton 12-1, and New Berlin tripped Southwestern 2-0.

Tonight, Jacksonville plays host to Rochester in its first post season game this year. Game time is set for 4:30, and action will be heard on WEAI. The pregame show starts at 4:10.

On WLDS, Routt opens play at home against Southeastern, which beat Western yesterday 9-0. The game starts at 4:30, and the pregame show starts about 4:10.

Around the area, Triopia opens play on the road at Liberty at 4:30.

The JHS softball team lost to Springfield High in its first post season game 10-0.

The JHS wrestling team defeated Lanphier and Southeast in Springfield last night.

The JHS track and field team will compete at the Macomb sectional, starting at noon today.