Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on December 1, 2022 at 6:29am

Last night, Beardstown lost to Williamsville 63-53. In girls action, Pleasant Hill blasted Payson 64-36.

The JHS wrestling team was at Porta last night. The Crimsons lost to Porta, but beat Hillsboro.

Tonight in boys action, Carrollton plays at Griggsville Perry, Southeast plays at Normal U High, and Greenfield Northwestern is at Carlinville.

In girls’ play, Routt welcomes Triopia, Pittsfield plays at West Central, Tri City goes to New Berlin-South County, North Mac welcomes Pana, Pleasant Plains is at Bloomington Central Catholic, Pleasant Hill is at Calhoun, Porta/AC travels to Pawnee, and Brown County goes to West Prairie.

The JHS wrestling team is at Rochester.