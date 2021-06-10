Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on June 10, 2021 at 6:50am

Greenfield Northwestern downed Okawville in the first round of sectional baseball yesterday 4-0.

Elsewhere, Carrollton fell to Father McGivney 9-3, Havana ousted Liberty 9-1, and Camp Point eliminated Monmouth 10-8.

In 2A, SHG thumped Pana 10-5, and North Mac dropped Quincy Notre Dame 5-0.

The JHS wrestling team defeated SHG yesterday.

This afternoon, Brown County meets Illini Bluffs for the softball sectional title at 4:30.

The JHS boys’ track and field competes today at the Lincoln sectional held at Memorial Stadium in Springfield. Class 1A teams in the area compete at either Rushville, or Gillespie.