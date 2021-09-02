Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on September 2, 2021 at 6:31am

Routt dropped Calhoun in volleyball at home last night 27-25, 26-24.

Elsewhere, Brown County downed Illini West 25-20, 25-18 at Southeastern.

Tonight, Routt plays at Auburn, Liberty and Brown County meet, South County plays West Central and Griggsville Perry takes on Pleasant Hill at Meredosia, Pittsfield entertains Carrollton, Rushville Industry meets West Hancock and Beardstown plays Mendon Unity at Southeastern, and North Greene and Triopia play.

The JHS golf team hosts Routt, Pittsfield and West Central. The JHS boys’ soccer team welcomes in Bethalto Civic Memorial.

The Illinois College football team hosts Lakeland College at 6 PM.