Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on September 9, 2021 at 6:34am

JHS downed Macomb in soccer 6-1.

West Central lost to Brown County in volleyball in two sets, Griggsville Perry dropped Brussels, and Rushville Industry was beaten by Quincy Notre Dame.

The South County golf teams for both the boys and girls won the MSM Conference golf title yesterday at Edgewood.

Tonight in volleyball, Jacksonville goes to Pleasant Plains, Triopia plays at Western, South County heads for Calvary, North Greene hosts Carrollton, West Central entertains Calhoun, and GNW plays at Palmyra against Bunker Hill, and Pittsfield hosts Brussels.

The JHS tennis team hosts Quincy at the IC tennis courts, and the golf team brings Springfield to the Links.