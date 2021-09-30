Thursday Sports

Jacksonville lost to Quincy Notre Dame in volleyball at home last night 25-16, 25-16.

Elsewhere, Beardstown lost to West Hancock, and North Greene fell to Calhoun.

Brady Kaufmann of JHS finished 2nd at the Rochester regional, shooting a 70 at the Lincoln Greens golf course in Springfield. Also qualifying for sectional play next week are Quin Saxer, Colton Barr and Trey Bourn. JHS did not advance as a team. JHS played to a 0-0 tie in soccer with Beardstown.

The South County golf team didn’t qualify for sectional action in golf, but Viper golfer Logan Smith did after firing an 87 in Auburn yesterday. Tyson Mast of West Central, Routt’s Conrad Charpentier, Triopia’s Grant Wisdom and TJ Reel of Pittsfield advanced.

The Illinois College soccer team stopped Lincoln Christian 3-1. The IC women’s soccer team lost to Millikin 4-0 and the volleyball team fell in five sets to Dominican University.

Tonight, Routt heads for Winchester for volleyball action. We will broadcast the match on WEAI, starting with the pregame about 7:10. Elsewhere, Triopia heads for Griggsville Perry, South County plays Pawnee at Waverly, North Greene welcomes Pleasant Hill, Calhoun heads for Brown County, Pittsfield invites in Greenfield Northwestern, Carrollton will play at New Berlin, Beardstown is at Liberty, and Rushville Industry heads for West Hancock.

The JHS girls’ tennis team hosts Springfield High at the Bellatti tennis courts at Illinois College.