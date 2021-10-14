Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on October 14, 2021 at 6:33am

Brown County rolled West Hancock on the volleyball court in two sets last night.

Tonight, we are in Palmyra, where Greenfield Northwestern plays North Greene. The pregame show starts about 7:10 on WEAI.

Elsewhere, Triopia hosts Beardstown, South County hosts Carrollton at Franklin, West Central travels to Rushville Industry, New Berlin plays at Pleasant Plains, Pleasant Hill heads for Brown County, and Pittsfield is home to play Mendon Unity.

JHS welcomes Porta and ISVI to the Illinois College pool.