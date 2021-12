By Gary Scott on December 2, 2021 at 6:29am

Last night in boys’ action, Beardstown lost to Williamsville 52-36, and Rushville Industry was defeated by Southeastern 48-36.

JHS wrestled at Glenwood last night, and defeated U High, but lost to Glenwood.

Tonight, in boys’ basketball, Greenfield Northwestern hosts Carlinville at Palmyra.

In girls’ action, Routt plays at Triopia, and it starts early with the JV game at 6:30. Pawnee heads for Porta/AC, and Brown County welcomes West Prairie.

The JHS wrestling team is at Hillsboro.