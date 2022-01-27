Thursday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on January 27, 2022 at 5:12am

Last night at the Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational, Father McGivney dumped the Calhoun JV team 54-20. No score has been posted for the Beardstown vs. Raymond-Lincolnwood game. No score has been given for the Rushville-Industry vs. West Hancock game.

Elsewhere, Southeastern defeated PORTA A/C in girls’ action 53-23, and the North Greene boys fell at Edinburg 69-55.

The Illinois College men’s team defeated the top team in the Midwest Conference, Cornell College at home last night 79-69. It’s the Blueboys fourth straight victory.

At the Triopia Tournament tonight, Midwest Central plays Carrollton at 6, followed by Rushville-Industry and Astoria VIT at 7:30.

Elsewhere in boys’ action, Greenfield-Northwestern plays at Edinburg, Griggsville-Perry welcomes West Hancock, and South County visits Auburn.

At the Carrollton Lady Hawk Invite tonight, Granite City plays West Central at 5, followed by Alton-Marquette and Carrollton at 6:30, and Nokomis and Greenfield-Northwestern at 8.

Elsewhere in girls’ action, North Greene visits North Mac, New Berlin/South County goes to Auburn, Brown County heads for Pittsfield, PORTA A/C heads over to Rushville-Industry, and Pleasant Plains plays at Riverton.