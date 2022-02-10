Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on February 10, 2022 at 6:46am

In basketball last night, Routt thumped Pleasant Hill 59-14, Pleasant Plains fought off Maroa Forsyth in overtime 62-57, Greenfield-Northwestern downed Staunton 35-23, North Greene lost to Mendon Unity 49-29, Pittsfield held off Jersey Community High 59-56, Lanphier stopped Peoria Manual 69-46 and Rochester lost to Springfield Southeast 63-35.

The Routt girls downed Pleasant Hill 48-23. South County posted win number 26, stopping North Greene 60-26. Brown County rolled Triopia 60-25. Beardstown downed Liberty 41-25.

The Illinois College men fell to Grinnell 95-87, while the women won 81-67.

Tonight, we broadcast from Carrollton, where the West Central Cougars come calling. The pregame show begins on WEAI at 7:10.

Elsewhere, South County plays at Tri City, New Berlin heads for Riverton, Beardstown hosts Pawnee, and Rushville Industry will be home to play Camp Point.

In girls’ action, Routt welcomes Calhoun, West Central hosts Beardstown, Triopia goes to Porta/AC, and Brown County is set to play at Astoria.

Illinois College hosts Cornell College in basketball games tonight.