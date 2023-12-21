Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on December 21, 2023 at 6:27am

Last night, the JHS girls lost to Cahokia at the Bowl 56-41.

Elsewhere in girls’ action, Triopia edged Liberty 40-36.

In boys’ play, Pleasant Plains knocked off Warrensburg Latham 53-46, and Glenwood lost to Mount Zion 72-61.

Tonight on WEAI, we will bring you action from Greenfield, where the Tigers host Brown County. Our pregame coverage starts about 7:15.

Elsewhere, North Greene invites over Mount Olive, Griggsville Perry stays in Pike County to play Mendon Unity, North Mac plays at Williamsville, and Decatur MacArthur welcomes Bloomington.

In girls’ action, West Central travels to Mendon Unity, Auburn, North Mac, and Porta/AC play in the Riverton Tournament, Beardstown hosts QND, Carrollton welcomes Marquette Catholic, and Pleasant Plains entertains SHG.

And, the unbeaten Illinois College men’s team plays at Augustana at 7 tonight.