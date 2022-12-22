Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on December 22, 2022 at 6:41am

The Illinois College Showcase began yesterday at Illinois College.

Routt opened against North Mac with a win 47-43. South County fell to Williamsville 55-27. Athens beat Lewistown 56-31, and New Berlin lost to Madison 57-50.

In girls’ action, Calhoun dropped New Berlin-South County 40-38, and Pleasant Plains rolled Father McGivney 49-29.

Today at the Illinois College Showcase, Southwestern opens against Greenfield-Northwestern. We will broadcast that game, starting with the pregame about 3:45. That will be followed by Griggsville Perry and Lovejoy, and North Greene and Porta/AC. The Routt Taylorville game has been called off.

In Central State Eight action, Decatur MacArthur is at Bloomington, and Normal plays at Mahomet Seymour.

In girls action, Pawnee plays at New Berlin-South County, Porta/AC is at Litchfield, Carrollton travels to Alton to meet Marquette, North Greene is at Pleasant Hill, Auburn hosts Staunton, and West Central travels to Mendon Unity.