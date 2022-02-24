Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on February 24, 2022 at 6:38am

Jacksonville High School extended its season at least one more game last night in Chatham.

Jacksonville avenged a loss earlier this month to Taylorville 35-33. In the first game, Glenwood took down Civic Memorial 64-16.

Routt and Triopia advanced in post season boys’ basketball last night in Pawnee.

Routt defeated New Berlin in a hard fought contest 40-38, and Triopia stopped Calvary 54-51.

Elsewhere in 1A action, two games were played at Griggsville Perry. Liberty beat the host school at Griggsville 61-47, followed by West Central’s win over Payson 62-49. At Calhoun, Metro East Lutheran dropped Lincolnwood 56-28, followed by Greenfield Northwestern’s win over Carrollton 66-47.

Brown County was upset by Illini Bluffs 54-52 at Bushnell Prairie City.

In Class 2A action, Pleasant Plains defeated Warsaw 63-61 at Beardstown. At Porta, Porta/AC beat Athens 52-28, and Auburn stopped Macomb 55-47.

In games involving Central State Eight schools, SHG thumped Springfield 69-33, Southeast defeated Charleston 66-56 and Lanphier dropped Mount Zion 63-60.

In girls’ post season, Routt meets Okawville at Bunker Hill at 7 for the sectional crown.