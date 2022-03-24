Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on March 24, 2022 at 6:31am

Yesterday in baseball, Jacksonville dropped Decatur Eisenhower 22-0.

In baseball today, Routt hosts SHG, GNW goes to West Central, North Greene hosts Edinburg, Carrollton welcomes East Alton Wood River, and Pittsfield plays at Payson.

In softball, Rushville Industry is home to play Payson, Carrollton welcomes East Alton Wood River, New Berlin-South County plays at Lincolnwood, West Central is home to play Greenfield-Northwestern, and Beardstown will travel to Porta.

And in soccer, JHS hosts Beardstown.