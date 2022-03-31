Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on March 31, 2022 at 6:21am

If the weather holds out, we plan to broadcast the Routt home baseball game this afternoon with North Greene. The pregame show on WEAI will be at 4:15.

Elsewhere, Greenfield-Northwestern hosts Pleasant Hill, Brown County welcomes Calhoun, Triopia travels to Carrollton, West Central heads for Griggsville Perry, and Porta/AC plays at Southeast.

In softball, North Greene goes to Routt, Greenfield Northwestern welcomes Pleasant Hill, Pittsfield will play at Quincy, Triopia travels to Carrollton, West Central visits Griggsville, and Brown County stays home for Calhoun.