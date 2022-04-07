Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on April 7, 2022 at 6:34am

Jacksonville fell in the opener to Springfield yesterday thanks to a late home run 4-1. Springfield won the second game easily 11-1.

Elsewhere, Porta/AC downed Mount Pulaski 3-2, Beardstown shut down Pittsfield 7-0, Rushville Industry lost to Brown County 15-0, and Greenfield-Northwestern thumped Pleasant Hill 14-2.

In softball, Jacksonville was bombed by Springfield 15-0, Griggsville Perry was beaten by Payson 22-5, Brown County edged Quincy Notre Dame 6-5 in nine innings, and Western was stopped by Camp Point 10-0.

The Beardstown soccer team shut out Stanford Olympia 4-0 and Pleasant Plains rolled Tri City 8-1.

In college action, the Illinois College softball team took two from Knox in a doubleheader 9-0 and 8-0, and the tennis teams lost to Greenville College.

Today in baseball, Routt heads to Calhoun, New Berlin is at North Mac, North Greene welcomes Greenfield-Northwestern, Porta/AC is at Riverton, West Central stays home for Brown County, Carrollton heads to Pleasant Hill, Pleasant Plains travels to Auburn, and Griggsville Perry is at Triopia.

In softball, Routt is at Calhoun, Triopia hosts Griggsville Perry, Porta/AC plays at Riverton, West Central invites Brown County, New Berlin-South County plays at North Mac, Pleasant Plains travels to Auburn, Pittsfield is at Payson, North Greene entertains GNW, Griggsville Perry is at Triopia, Beardstown plays at Macomb, and Carrollton is at Pleasant Hill.

The JHS soccer team goes to Rochester. The JHS track teams compete at the Jersey Relays.