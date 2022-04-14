Thursday Sports

Baseball today has Routt at home against Carrollton. We plan to be in Winchester for the West Central-Triopia game. We will start the pregame show on WLDS at 4:15 today.

Elsewhere, Porta/AC goes to Pleasant Plains, Brown County hosts North Greene, New Berlin heads for Maroa Forsyth, Calhoun hosts Pleasant Hill, GNW welcomes Griggsville Perry, and Quincy Notre Dame plays the opener in the Tiger Showcase baseball tournament in Beardstown today against the Tigers.

In softball action, Routt hosts Carrollton, Porta/AC is home for Pleasant Plains, West Central welcomes in Triopia, North Greene goes to Brown County, New Berlin is on the road at Maroa Forsyth, GNW welcomes Griggsville Perry, and Calhoun is at Pleasant Hill.

The Illinois College tennis teams welcome Kaskaskia College today.