Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on April 21, 2022 at 7:02am

WLDS will broadcast a baseball game in Greene County today, unless the game is moved to Future Champions Field in Jacksonville.

West Central squares off on the road at Greenfield to play GNW. The pregame show starts at 4:15. The softball teams from both schools also play in Greenfield.

Elsewhere, Jacksonville plays at Glenwood, and Routt is on the road at Pleasant Hill. The Rocket and Wolves softball teams also play at Pleasant Hill.

Around the area in the baseball/softball schedule today, Porta/AC hosts Williamsville, Triopia goes to North Greene, New Berlin heads for Athens, Riverton is at Pleasant Plains, Brown County plays at Griggsville, and Calhoun hosts Carrollton. Rushville Industry welcomes in Payson, and Beardstown heads for QND in a baseball only game.

In softball only, Beardstown plays at West Prairie.

The JHS boys’ tennis team hosts Rochester at the IC tennis courts.