Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on February 8, 2024 at 6:21am

We had action from two games last night.

North Mac headed to Winchester and lost to West Central 55-37.

On WEAI, Greenfield-Northwestern downed Lewistown at the JHS Bowl last night 48-35.

Elsewhere last night, North Greene dropped Brown County 56-43 and Carrollton stopped Pleasant Hill 61-45.

In girls’ action last night, North Greene played at New Berlin and lost 62-14, and Porta/AC thumped Pleasant Plains 45-27.

Illinois College men’s and women’s basketball was on the road at Grinnell, where the men lost a big game 118-101. The women also lost 78-63.

Tonight in girls’ action, West Central hosts Beardstown, GNW heads to Calvary/Pawnee, Brown County plays at Astoria, North Mac stays home for Staunton, Auburn plays at Riverton, and Porta/AC welcomes Canton.

In boys’ basketball, ISD plays at Westfair Christian, and Lanphier welcomes Bloomington.