Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on May 5, 2022 at 6:50am

Jacksonville held off Southeast in Jacksonville yesterday in baseball 9-2.

Meanwhile, Routt trimmed Pittsfield at Alumni Field 1-0, Beardstown dropped Lincoln 8-5, Griggsville Perry was beaten by Liberty 5-0, Porta/AC was rolled by Auburn 10-0, Calhoun lost to Staunton 14-9, Pleasant Plains shut out Illini Central 3-0, Rushville Industry was downed by Macomb 4-2, and Triopia defeated South Fulton 10-0.

In softball, Routt smashed Griggsville Perry 13-3, Triopia thumped South Fulton 11-0, Brown County tripped Southeastern 15-0, West Central fell to Liberty 4-3, New Berlin-South County tripped Beardstown 7-5, Auburn downed Porta/AC 10-0, and Western beat Mendon Unity 3-2.

The JHS soccer team lost to Quincy Notre Dame 6-0.

In baseball softball pairings today, GNW hosts Edinburg at Palmyra, Pittsfield welcomes in Payson, and Carrollton goes to Carlinville.

In the baseball only schedule, New Berlin-South County plays at West Central, Beardstown goes to Brown County, Pleasant Plains is home for North Mac, Pleasant Hill is at Mendon Unity, and Triopia is home for Rushville Industry.

In softball only contests, Beardstown is home for Bushnell Prairie City, North Greene plays at Southwestern, Griggsville Perry plays at Pleasant Hill and Brown County is at Camp Point.

The JHS girls’ soccer team is home for Beardstown, the boys’ track team is at Rochester, the boys tennis team plays SHG at Washington Park, and the JHS bass fishing team competes in the sectional at Lake Jacksonville.