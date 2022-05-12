Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on May 12, 2022 at 6:38am

In baseball yesterday, Calhoun blasted Bunker Hill 8-4, Pleasant Plains lost to Springfield 12-2, and beat Lincoln 9-7, Liberty dropped Pleasant Hill 11-5, and Brown County fell to Illini West 7-4.

In softball, West Central lost to North Mac 10-3, Calhoun stopped Bunker Hill 14-0, Brown County held off Carrollton 13-8 to remain unbeaten, New Berlin-South County fell to Southwestern 6-1, Beardstown defeated South Fulton 12-5, and GNW was hammered by Staunton 16-1.

Pleasant Plains eliminated North Mac 7-0 in post season soccer.

Today in baseball, JHS plays at U High in Normal, Triopia goes to South County/New Berlin, Griggsville Perry welcomes Payson, Rushville Industry will host South Fulton, and Pittsfield goes to North Greene.

In softball, JHS welcomes Pleasant Plains, West Central heads for Camp Point, Porta/AC invites in Havana, Pittsfield entertains Liberty, Carrollton stays home for Jersey Community High, North Greene is home for Litchfield and Rushville Industry stays home to play Macomb.

The JHS girls’ track and field team competes in the sectional at Troy Triad. The JHS boys’ track and field team is competing at the CS8 meet in Decatur.