Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on May 26, 2022 at 6:39am

Jacksonville ‘s venture into post season was delayed last night.

The Crimsons-Rochester match up was delayed by stormy weather. The game will be played at 4:30 this afternoon, right now in Chatham. The winner gets Glenwood on Saturday. The Titans blasted Southeast in 5 innings 13-2.

Triopia made it to the finals with a rain shortened 5-3 win over Monmouth United.

Brown County and Lewistown play in the second game of the Routt sectional today. The game starts at 4:30.

Carrollton-Marissa game was postponed to 4:30 today at Greenville. GNW plays Centralia Christ Our Rock this evening at 6:30.

In the Routt softball sectional, Havana ended Brown County’s season 10-6. The Hornets finished with a record 29-2.