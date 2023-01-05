Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on January 5, 2023 at 6:36am

In boys’ action last night, Triopia thumped ISD 61-24, New Berlin dropped Pawnee 49-25, Camp Point defeated Southeastern 39-33 and Griggsville Perry rolled over North Greene 64-36.

In girls’ action last night, Brown County stopped Calhoun 55-47, West Central was beaten in overtime 44-42, and Beardstown lost to Porta/AC 54-24.

We will have two games on the air tonight.

One crew is headed to Greenfield, where West Central comes calling. That game will be carried on WEAI, starting with the pregame show about 7:05.

The other game is at Carrollton, where Routt takes on the Hawks. That pregame on WLDS will start 5.

Elsewhere, Williamsville plays at North Mac, Triopia hosts Pleasant Hill, Calhoun will end up at Payson, Western welcomes Quincy Notre Dame, and Brown County plays at Rushville.

In girl’s action, Jacksonville heads for Chatham, Triopia hosts Lutheran, West Central will be at Liberty, New Berlin South County is at Riverton, Brown County goes to North Greene, Pleasant Hill welcomes Pittsfield, South County heads out to play GNW, Carrollton will play at Bunker Hill, and North Mac will be at Carlinville.

The JHS wrestling team hosts Camp Point.