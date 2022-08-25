Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on August 25, 2022 at 6:38am

Last night in volleyball, North Greene lost to Greenview 25-20, 25-17. The JHS squad defeated the Routt swim team at the Country Club. The JHS girls’ tennis team defeated Lincoln at Lincoln.

Tonight, we have volleyball on WEAI. Routt opens its home schedule with Pleasant Hill, and we will begin our pregame show about 7.

Jacksonville plays volleyball at Macomb, Brown County travels to Illini West in Carthage, Rushville hosts Camp Point, South County welcomes Southwestern, New Berlin plays at Tri City, Pleasant Plains heads to Virden, and Porta/AC welcomes Midwest Central.

The JHS boys’ golf team is at Piper Glen to play Glenwood and SHG.