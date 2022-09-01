Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on September 1, 2022 at 6:41am

In volleyball yesterday, Greenfield-Northwestern downed Gillespie, Rushville Industry plays Biggsville West Central in three sets, and Brown County swept Barry-Western.

The JHS girls’ tennis team fell to SHG at the Illinois College tennis courts. The JHS golf team finished second behind Glenwood and ahead of Jersey High School at the Links.

The Porta/AC soccer team stopped North Mac 6-1.

Illinois College opens its football season on the road tonight. The Blueboys play Lakeland College in Wisconsin. The game is set to start at 6.

Mendon Unity and Calhoun will square off tonight near Hardin for a 7:30 kick off.

In volleyball tonight, Routt welcomes Auburn, North Greene plays Triopia, Pleasant Hill meets Griggsville Perry, and South County plays West Central at Meredosia, Beardstown welcomes Mendon Unity, Porta/AC hosts North Mac, Pittsfield is at Carrollton, and Greenfield-Northwestern plays at home against Jersey High.

The JHS golf team hosts Routt, Pittsfield and West Central at the Links, and the Crimson soccer team is at Bethalto.