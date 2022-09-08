Thursday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on September 8, 2022 at 4:10am

Last night, Jacksonville had a good night on the pitch besting visiting Macomb 7-1.

In volleyball, Pleasant Plains swept S.H.G. in straight sets and Illini West beat Barry-Western in two.

The Illinois College men’s and women’s tennis teams traveled to Anderson University for a doubleheader against the Anderson Ravens and the Lourdes University Gray Wolves. Both teams suffered losses to the competition 0-9 in both matches.

The Illinois College Men’s Soccer team hosted Fontbonne University last night and played to a 1-1 tie. IC Men’s Soccer is now 2-1-1 on the young season.

The Illinois College Lady Blues traveled to face the Webster University Gorloks on Wednesday night. The team suffered a competitive five-set loss 15-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-21, 12-15. This drops IC to 1-3 overall this season.

Tonight, we have high school volleyball back on the air. Jacksonville plays host to Pleasant Plains. The pre-game show will start about 7PM on WEAI.

In other volleyball action around the area tonight, North Greene visits Carrollton, Carlinville visits North Mac, PORTA A/C is at Lutheran, Barry-Western visits Triopia, Calhoun welcomes in West Central, Brown County visits Macomb, Beardstown heads to Springfield to face Lanphier, and South County faces Calvary at Waverly.

In other sports action tonight, JHS Girls Tennis heads to Quincy High, and JHS Boys’ Golf is at the Lincoln Greens to face Springfield High.