Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on September 8, 2022 at 6:42am

The JHS soccer team thumped Macomb yesterday 7-1.

In volleyball, Rushville Industry was swept by QND, Western lost to Illini West, and Pleasant Plains swept SHG.

The IC tennis teams were at Anderson University. Both were shut out. The volleyball team lost in five sets to Webster, and the men’s soccer team tied Fontbonne 1-1.

We have volleyball on the air tonight on WEAI. We will be at the west gym at JHS for Jacksonville’s match with Pleasant Plains.

Elsewhere, South County welcomes Calvary, West Central goes to Calhoun, Triopia stays put to play Western, Porta/AC is at Lutheran, and North Mac will play at New Berlin.

JHS plays golf at Lincoln Greens against Springfield High, and the JHS girls’ tennis team is at Quincy.