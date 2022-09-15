Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on September 15, 2022 at 6:37am

Last night in volleyball, Routt defeated Griggsville Perry 25-6, 25-13, New Berlin swept Edinburg, and Beardstown lost in two to Mendon Unity.

The JHS boys’ golf team beat Jerseyville in Jersey County. The South County girls’ golf team lost to North Mac, while the boys’ team beat Auburn, and North Mac.

The Illinois College men’s soccer team defeated Augustana 1-0. The IC women’s volleyball team lost to Greenville College 3 games to 1.

Triopia is at Beardstown in a WIVC football game tonight. Kick off is set for 7.

Tonight, we are at Winchester, where Greenfield Northwestern comes calling. WEAI will carry the match live, starting with the pregame show about 7:10.

In other action, South County plays at Lincolnwood, New Berlin stays home for Porta/AC, Carrollton goes to Pleasant Hill, Pleasant Plains travels to Athens, Calhoun is at Mendon Unity, Westfair Christian plays at Illinois Central Christian, Brown County heads for Quincy Notre Dame, and Rushville Industry is at Abingdon.

The JHS soccer team plays at University High in Normal today. The JHS girls’ swim team is at Eisenhower Pool in Springfield.

The Illinois College tennis teams are at Greenville College.