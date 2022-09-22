Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on September 22, 2022 at 6:39am

In volleyball last night, Routt lost to Payson 25-21, 25-19.

The JHS golf team was led by medalist Colton Barr with a 72 and finished fourth in the CS8 tournament at the Links. The South County boys and girls’ cross country teams finished first at Pittsfield yesterday. The South County girls’ golf team finished 3rd at the Rail.

In volleyball tonight, Brown County heads to Carrollton, Pittsfield plays at North Greene, Triopia brings in Havana, West Central will play at home against Southeastern, Porta/AC goes to Athens, Beardstown welcomes GNW, ISD hosts Greenview, Pleasant Plains is on the road at Stanford Olympia, New Berlin stays home for Illini Central, and Rushville Industry plays host to Bushnell Prairie City.

JHS hosts Quincy Notre Dame at the Illinois College tennis courts.

The Illinois College golf teams are at Blackburn.