Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on October 6, 2022 at 6:32am

Last night, Routt downs Beardstown 25-23, 25-17, Triopia fell to Illini West in three sets, and South County lost to West Central in three sets.

The men’s soccer team from Illinois College fell to Hannibal LaGrange 5-1.

Tonight, we broadcast from Greenfield, where GNW plays Triopia. The pregame show starts shortly after 7.

Tonight in volleyball, Carrollton goes to Griggsville Perry, New Berlin plays at Auburn, North Mac welcomes Greenville, Porta/AC heads for Stanford, Pleasant Plains welcomes Illini Central, Rushville Industry plays at Brown County, Barry Western stays home for Pleasant Hill, and Pittsfield brings in Liberty.

The lone football game tonight is Greenfield-Northwestern at Pleasant Hill.

The Illinois College women’s soccer team hosts Harris Stowe. The JHS girls’ tennis team goes to Mount Zion.