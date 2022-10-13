Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on October 13, 2022 at 6:45am

Last night, Routt lost to Calhoun 25-10, 25-23, Greenfield Northwestern beat Barry Western in three sets, Payson beat Griggsville Perry in two sets, and Brown County swept West Hancock.

The Illinois College men’s soccer team defeated Cornell College 3-1, and the women’s volleyball team won on the road at Monmouth.

In Class 1A Soccer Semifinals from Riverton, Beardstown downed Pleasant Plains 2-1. Beardstown advances to play for the regional championship against Williamsville on Saturday.

Tonight, Jacksonville plays soccer at Rochester.

In volleyball, North Greene goes to Palmyra to play GNW, Triopia will be at Beardstown, South County heads for Carrollton, New Berlin plays at Williamsville, Auburn is home for Athens, Porta/AC welcomes Illini Central, North Mac plays at home against Staunton, Pittsfield heads for Mendon Unity, Barry-Western goes to play Griggsville Perry, and Brown County heads for Pleasant Hill.

The Illinois College women’s soccer team plays at Cornell in Iowa.