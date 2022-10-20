Thursday Sports

Last night, Routt fell in volleyball at Liberty 25-17, 25-21, Triopia thumped South Fulton, and Pleasant Plains beat Lutheran in two sets.
The Illinois College women’s soccer team traveled to Monmouth and tied 1-1.
Tonight, Routt will be at home to play New Berlin tonight. WEAI will carry the game live, starting with the pregame show about 7:10.
Elsewhere, JHS hosts Mount Pulaski, Greenfield-Northwestern plays at Carrollton, Triopia heads for Bluffs to play West Central, South County welcomes Porta/AC, ISD heads for Lovejoy, Beardstown travels to Brown County, Rushville Industry welcomes South Fulton, and Barry hosts Payson.
In football, Brown County plays at Carrollton tonight.