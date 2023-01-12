Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on January 12, 2023 at 6:53am

Last night at the Winchester Invitational Tournament, Liberty surprised Carlinville 49-34 , Calhoun dropped North Greene 61-53 from the consolation side, and West Central was upset by Griggsville Perry 52-49.

New Berlin was upset by Auburn 48-34 at the Sangamon County tournament last night.

In the Lady Spartan Classic last night, GNW stopped Triopia 30-22, and Calhoun dropped West Central 55-40.

Elsewhere, Rushville Industry was thumped by Lewistown 55-23, and SHG stopped Normal U High 66-37.

Tonight, we head back to Winchester for more action. We start with Triopia and Carrollton at 5:30, but will skip the Liberty and Calhoun game. We close it out with Routt and Camp Point at 8:30. WEAI will carry at the all live, starting with the pregame show about 5.

Meanwhile, tonight at the Sangamon County tournament, Pleasant Plains meets Williamsville in the third game, a semi final game.

At the Lady Spartan Classic, Pleasant Hill plays North Greene at 6:30, and Pittsfield takes on New Berlin/South County.

In boys action tonight, Rushville Industry goes to Pittsfield, and Rochester heads to Lanphier.

In girls’ action, Routt hosts Beardstown, Litchfield plays at North Mac, Porta/AC welcomes Riverton, Pleasant Plains travels to Illini Central, and Mendon Unity meets Brown County at Camp Point.

The JHS wrestling team is at Springfield High.

The Illinois College women host Principia tonight.