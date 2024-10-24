Thursday Sports

Last night in volleyball, Routt lost to Liberty 25-10, 25-23, Triopia lost in two to Athens, Calhoun swept Jersey High, and Pleasant Plains fell in three games to Glenwood.

In post season soccer, Beardstown held off Monmouth at Monmouth 2-1, and Pleasant Plains blanked Lincolnwood 2-0 in regional title matches.

We are at the Routt Dome tonight, where Routt finishes the home schedule with a match against New Berlin. Mike Perry will have the call.

JHS will also celebrate senior night at the bowl tonight against Mount Pulaski. In other action, Triopia plays against West Central at Winchester, GNW is on the road to Carrollton, Beardstown heads to Brown County, South County welcomes Porta/AC, Western, Pittsfield, compete in the Pike County tournament, Vandalia comes to North Mac, and Pleasant Plains heads for Rochester.