Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on February 2, 2023 at 6:28am

Last night in boys’ action, ISD fell to Lovejoy 64-36, Auburn held off Pleasant Plains 36-35, and Calhoun was edged by Staunton 56-54.

In girls’ action, South County/New Berlin dropped Lincolnwood 54-33, and Calhoun fell to Staunton 58-48.

Tonight, Triopia heads for Brown County, Porta/AC is at Illini Central, Pleasant Plains stays home for Maroa Forsyth, North Greene travels to Pittsfield, Greenfield Northwestern welcomes Payson, and Rushville Industry is on the road at Pleasant Hill.

In boys’ action, ISD hosts Pleasant Hill, and North Greene is at Mount Olive.