Thursday Sports-Friday Games

By Gary Scott on February 7, 2025 at 6:56am

Last night in girls’ action, GNW stopped Payson 45-23, Rushville Industry was crushed by Pleasant Hill 50-17, North Greene was drilled by Pittsfield 70-27, West Central upset Calhoun 51-47, Brown County hammered Triopia 59-28, New Berlin South County drilled Bunker Hill 64-24, Carrollton stopped Pawnee 57-32, Porta/AC ran past Illini Central 52-37, Auburn was tripped by Mount Pulaski 67-53, Pleasant Plains beat Maroa Forsyth 62-29, North Mac lost to Carlinville 62-45, Havana held off Illini West 54-50, and Mendon Unity downed Beardstown 35-31.

In boys’ action, Griggsville Perry lost to Camp Point 44-40, Calhoun downed Madison 63-46, SHG beat Mount Zion in overtime 77-73, and Lincoln slipped past Glenwood 51-47.

Tonight, we broadcast from Springfield and the Routt Dome.

WLDS will offer the JHS game at Sacred Heart Griffin. The pregame show starts about 6:45. And, WEAI will air the Routt home game with Greenfield Northwestern, starting with the pregame show about 7:15.

Elsewhere, Carrollton plays at West Central, South County hosts Tri City, New Berlin will head to Stanford, ISD plays in Arkansas, North Mac welcomes Carlinville, Pleasant Plains will be at Williamsville, Auburn travels to Illini Central, North Greene welcomes Calhoun, Rushville Industry is at Camp Point, and Pittsfield stays home for Brown County.

Around the CS8, Normal U will be at Lanphier, Rochester hosts MacArthur, and Lincoln goes to Decatur to play Eisenhower.

In girls’ action, Brown County hosts West Central, Pleasant Hill heads for North Greene, and Rushville Industry will be at Camp Point. The JHS cheerleading team competes at the IHSA state finals in Bloomington.