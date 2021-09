Last night in volleyball, Jacksonville fell to Pleasant Plains in two sets, Triopia beat Western in two sets, Pittsfield dropped Brussels, South County fought off Calvary, Porta/AC fell to Lutheran in three sets, North Greene lost to Carrollton, West Central was beaten by Calhoun, and GNW stopped Bunker Hill in three.

The JHS golf team lost to Springfield to the Links despite Brady Kaufmann winning medalist honors. The Routt golf team tripped Virginia.