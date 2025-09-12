Thursday Sports Wrap

By Gary Scott on September 12, 2025 at 5:52am

Last night, we were at Bluffs, where West Central lost to Calhoun (25-15, 25-19).

Elsewhere in volleyball, JHS lost to Pleasant Plains 26-24, 25-8…Triopia lost in two to Barry Western, Carrollton swept North Greene in two sets, Lutheran downed Griggsville Perry, and Auburn defeated Pawnee in three sets.

The JHS soccer team played Glenwood to a 1-1 tie. Beardstown lost to Lincolnwood 2-1. North Mac was shut down by Southwestern 6-0.

The JHS tennis team lost to Quincy High 6-3. The JHS boys’ golf team defeated Springfield at the Links.

The Illinois College women’s tennis team downed SWIC 7-0. The men’s tennis team lost to SWIC 5-2.