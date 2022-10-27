Thursday Sports

Last night at Bluffs, 2nd seeded Calhoun dropped Triopia 25-17, 25-15. Camp Point dropped Carrollton in two games 26-24, 25-16. Calhoun and Camp Point meet for the title tonight.

At Lincolnwood last night, Lincolnwood stopped Nokomis in two games, and GNW stopped South County 25-18, 25-20. Lincolnwood and GNW play for the title tonight. At Mendon Unity, Brown County defeated Liberty in two games. Brown County faces Mendon Unity tonight. New Berlin lost in two sets to Lutheran at Mount Pulaski, where Mount Pulaski also advanced to the finals.

The Illinois College women’s soccer team stopped Knox College 2-1.

Tonight, we broadcast from the JHS Bowl, where Jacksonville meets Lincoln for the regional title. The pregame show starts at 5:45, and the first serve at 6.

The Illinois College women’s volleyball team hosts Blackburn tonight.