Triopia downed West Central 25-21, 26-24.

Elsewhere, Jacksonville stopped Mount Pulaski 25-23, 25-14, Routt was rolled by New Berlin 25-17, 26-24, Pittsfield beat Brussels, Carrollton lost to Greenfield-Northwestern in three sets, Brown County defeated Beardstown in two sets, and South County was stopped by Porta/AC in two sets.