Thursday Volleyball Scores

By Gary Scott on August 27, 2021 at 9:49am

Jacksonville fell to a very good Macomb volleyball team last night 25-13, 25-14.

Routt dropped Pleasant Hill in two sets, South County swept Western in two tight sets, Porta/AC defeated Lewistown, Brown County beat Illini West, Camp Point dropped Rushville Industry in three sets, Pleasant Plains rolled North Mac, and New Berlin held off Tri City.

Tonight, Routt plays volleyball at Springfield High. The JHS tennis team plays in the Springfield Invitational. And, The JHS soccer team plays at the Quincy Notre Dame Invitational.