Greenfield Northwestern put away North Greene at home in Palmyra last night 25-11, 25-19.

Elsewhere, Triopia stopped Beardstown in two sets, South County downed Carrollton at Franklin in three sets, West Central fell to Rushville Industry, New Berlin was tripped by Pleasant Plains 25-12, 25-14, Pleasant Hill was rolled by Brown County, and Pittsfield was stopped by Mendon Unity in two sets.

Illinois College rolled Fontbonne in three sets.